Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

