Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
