Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.36.

NYSE HASI opened at $31.88 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

