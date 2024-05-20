GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 109.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

