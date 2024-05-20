EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $163.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.82.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $129.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

