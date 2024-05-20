Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.07 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.
About Symbolic Logic
