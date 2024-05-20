Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$237.08

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$237.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

WSP Global stock opened at C$207.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$202.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$166.75 and a 52-week high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0172035 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

