Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $648,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,968,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock worth $2,613,101. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 224,859 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

