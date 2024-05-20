Head to Head Review: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and Modular Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $34.26 million 2.62 -$4.20 million ($0.13) -41.38 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($0.97) -1.82

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BrainsWay and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

BrainsWay currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.64%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 140.11%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Modular Medical.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -4.83% -3.98% -2.68% Modular Medical N/A -235.93% -180.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Modular Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

