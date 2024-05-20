Critical Review: ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) vs. GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 9.46% 16.94% 11.45% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 12.66% 8.78% 5.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.23 billion 35.09 $306.00 million N/A N/A GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.39 billion 4.04 $1.02 billion $1.62 33.30

This table compares ARM and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than ARM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ARM and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 1 12 14 0 2.48 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 7 7 0 2.50

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $60.62, suggesting a potential upside of 12.35%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than ARM.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

