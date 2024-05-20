StockNews.com Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Macquarie lowered MakeMyTrip from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.