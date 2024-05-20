StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Down 1.3 %

SENS stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $257.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senseonics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

