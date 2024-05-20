StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SENS stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $257.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.91.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
