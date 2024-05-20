Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Magnite by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

