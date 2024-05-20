Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.1 %

GLRE opened at $13.26 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.01 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth $144,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

