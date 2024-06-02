Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,731 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Hologic worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

