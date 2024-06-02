Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays increased their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,715,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $117.58 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

