Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.