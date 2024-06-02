Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.