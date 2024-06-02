Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $73,757,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 505.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 171,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.1 %

DPZ stock opened at $508.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.