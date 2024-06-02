International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 96,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

International Paper Stock Up 1.1 %

IP opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.