T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.83 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

