Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Raised by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2,827.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.0 %

BRO opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.