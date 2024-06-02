MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.89 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.32 and its 200 day moving average is $390.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $225.25 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.