Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

