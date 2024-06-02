TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,235 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 37,250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $227.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.45. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.