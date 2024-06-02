TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $313,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 101,100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $77,388,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $364.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.06 and its 200-day moving average is $334.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $372.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

