Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

