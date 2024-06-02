TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 42,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $169.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.74.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

