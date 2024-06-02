Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,699 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,179,000 after buying an additional 853,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after buying an additional 648,790 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

