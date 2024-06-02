Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

