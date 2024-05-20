ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.30.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

