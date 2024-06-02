Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,700,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,397,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,027,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

SUI stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

