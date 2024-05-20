Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.41.
Dynatronics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatronics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.