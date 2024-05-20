Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

