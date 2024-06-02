Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after buying an additional 844,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after buying an additional 652,798 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after buying an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL opened at $15.08 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

