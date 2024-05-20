Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Financial Comparison

Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping 63.28% 33.48% 21.75%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paragon Shipping and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.24 $69.41 million $1.91 1.13

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Paragon Shipping on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

