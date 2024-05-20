Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Urban Outfitters



Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

