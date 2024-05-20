StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 0.4 %

BBGI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

