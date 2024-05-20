Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.13.

Boralex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$32.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$39.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.060066 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

