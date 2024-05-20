Mobile-health Network Solutions’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 20th (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 20th. Mobile-health Network Solutions had issued 2,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 10th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Mobile-health Network Solutions’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MNDR opened at $2.02 on Monday. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

