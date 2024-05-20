Mobile-health Network Solutions’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 20th (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 20th. Mobile-health Network Solutions had issued 2,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 10th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Mobile-health Network Solutions’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of MNDR opened at $2.02 on Monday. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $29.50.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile-health Network Solutions
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.