Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rawson sold 27,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($22.16), for a total value of £483,406.56 ($607,142.13).

Yü Group Stock Performance

LON YU opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.10) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,718.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,370.98. The firm has a market cap of £281.74 million, a P/E ratio of 994.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Yü Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,366.86%.

Yü Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

