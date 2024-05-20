COMPANHIA ENERG/S Stock Set to Split on Friday, May 24th (NYSE:CIG.C)

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, May 24th. The 130.000000 split was announced on Friday, May 24th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 24th.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Trading Up 1.9 %
COMPANHIA ENERG/S stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
About COMPANHIA ENERG/S
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COMPANHIA ENERG/S
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.