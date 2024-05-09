Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $74.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 712,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 20.8 %

LPX stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

