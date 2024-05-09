Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$8.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$7.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.60. The stock has a market cap of C$494.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.45. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

