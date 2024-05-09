AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEONFree Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AEON opened at $1.77 on Monday. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEONGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEONFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of AEON Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

