AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:AEON opened at $1.77 on Monday. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
