AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

AEON Biopharma Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ:AEON opened at $1.77 on Monday. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEON Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of AEON Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

