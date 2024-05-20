Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMCI. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.21.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 11.2 %

TMCI stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $310.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Deepti Jain bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares in the company, valued at $140,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Mott purchased 36,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,558.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 361,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,693 over the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.