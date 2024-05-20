Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.43.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $161.86 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

