Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Head to Head Review

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.62% -1.61% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.21% 5.39% 4.48%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.61 million N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $46.46 million 2.92 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Fission Uranium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.

Volatility & Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fission Uranium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus target price of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 123.53%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Fission Uranium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.