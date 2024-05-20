Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRUS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

CRUS opened at $110.02 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $112.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

