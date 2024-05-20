StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

