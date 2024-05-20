First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

