Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company's stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

