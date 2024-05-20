Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
